Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

