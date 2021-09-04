Hertz Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $286,910.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00142138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00166965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.32 or 0.07961376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,861.37 or 0.99731904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00821302 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

