Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 41,784 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $309,619.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

LOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.