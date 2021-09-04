Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

