J Kenneth Thompson Sells 4,200 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TTEK stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

