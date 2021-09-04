C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Houman Behzadi Sells 15,887 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,449,200.00.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.23. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

