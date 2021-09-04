ASX Limited Announces Final Dividend of $1.11 (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.112 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

