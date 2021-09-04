Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

GES opened at $23.87 on Friday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Guess? worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

