Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.66. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 288%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

