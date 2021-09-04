Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA) Trading Up 7.8%

Williston Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WHCA) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

About Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA)

Williston Holding Company, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

