Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading Down 0.6%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78.

About Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

