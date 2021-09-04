TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.50. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 2,875 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

