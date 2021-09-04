Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 35,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 24,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. The company has a market cap of C$46.28 million and a P/E ratio of 31.25.

In related news, Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$99,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

