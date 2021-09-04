-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,440%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of CYTK opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,072,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $2,414,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

