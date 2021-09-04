Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Down 6.8%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54. The company has a market cap of C$121.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.65.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

