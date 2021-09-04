Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.46 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,385 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $177,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,996,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

