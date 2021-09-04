MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.