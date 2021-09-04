Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,559 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

