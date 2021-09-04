Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Ellington Financial worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The company has a market cap of $928.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

