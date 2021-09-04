WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.