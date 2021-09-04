WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 291 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $464.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.94 and a 200-day moving average of $344.27. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.