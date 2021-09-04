Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $156.82 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $2,725,876. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

