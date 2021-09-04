Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

