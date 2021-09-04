Burney Co. Sells 1,558 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

