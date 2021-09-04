Burney Co. Has $1.52 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 359.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

