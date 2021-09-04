Burney Co. Purchases 410 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Domtar worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NYSE UFS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

