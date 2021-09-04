Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

EXC stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

