Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 74.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

