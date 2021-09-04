First National Trust Co Has $371,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

