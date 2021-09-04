OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00125532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00179479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.98 or 0.00803291 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

