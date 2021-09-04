T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

