Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $297.14 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $299.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.24.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock valued at $62,035,124. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

