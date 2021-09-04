Teza Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

SQ stock opened at $269.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.24. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

