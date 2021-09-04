Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 586,114 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,973 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 586,114 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of 3D Systems worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,669.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DDD opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

