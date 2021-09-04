STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $4,128,436.34 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $156.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

