FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 157,587 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $44.50 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.86.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGS. Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

