Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROKU opened at $342.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.11. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

