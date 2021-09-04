-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.86). Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $449.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acutus Medical by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acutus Medical by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

