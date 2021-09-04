Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.