3,045 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

