Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

