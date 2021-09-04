24,671 Shares in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 76,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

SDIV opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

