WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 804,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 186,102 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

