WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,134,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

