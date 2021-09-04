WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.40 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.