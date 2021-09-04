StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

