StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GRUB stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

