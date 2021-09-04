StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,387,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

