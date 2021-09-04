StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 955 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.