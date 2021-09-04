Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.94 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

